Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stericycle’s Q2 2018 Earnings (SRCL)

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stericycle in a report released on Monday, May 14th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of SRCL opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Stericycle had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Stericycle by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 516,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,148,000 after buying an additional 70,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Stericycle by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,396,000 after buying an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.59 per share, for a total transaction of $625,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.