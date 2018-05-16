Research Analysts Set Expectations for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q2 2018 Earnings (ONCYF)

Oncolytics Biotech (OTCMKTS:ONCYF) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Oncolytics Biotech in a report issued on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (OTCMKTS:ONCYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech opened at $0.71 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.62. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.90.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.