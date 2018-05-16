Research Analysts Set Expectations for CyrusOne’s FY2018 Earnings (CONE)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a research report issued on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CONE. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $65.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CyrusOne has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $54.14.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.48 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,371,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 495,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,508,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $566,256.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,665.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for nearly 1,000 customers, including 197 Fortune 1000 companies.

