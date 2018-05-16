Research Analysts Set Expectations for Associated Banc-Corp’s Q2 2018 Earnings (ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Associated Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NYSE ASB opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $300.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,356.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $95,262.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,605 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 59,574 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $1,770,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

