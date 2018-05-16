Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Masimo (MASI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) in the last few weeks:

5/14/2018 – Masimo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2018 – Masimo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/7/2018 – Masimo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Masimo outperformed the industry. The company exited the first quarter on a strong note. A solid guidance for 2018 raises investors’ confidence on the stock. The company has been gaining on strong segmental revenues and improving product revenue margins. An expanding product portfolio and wider adoption of its non-invasive patient monitoring technology are the major catalysts. Masimo’s SET pulse oximetry business represents considerable growth opportunities in international markets. Moreover, Masimo received some noteworthy CE and FDA clearances during the quarter, including a clearance for home use of the new Rad-97 telehealth monitor with two-way audio and video capabilities. On the flipside, lackluster performance in royalties and other revenue unit is a concern. Furthermore, the company faces fierce competition from OEM distributors and medical devices bigwigs that might mar its top line over the long haul.”

5/7/2018 – Masimo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2018 – Masimo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Masimo exited the first quarter on a strong note beating the consensus mark on both counts. A solid guidance for 2018 raises investors’ confidence on the stock. The company has been gaining on strong segmental revenues and improving product revenue margins. An expanding product portfolio and wider adoption of its non-invasive patient monitoring technology are the major catalysts. Masimo’s SET pulse oximetry business represents considerable growth opportunities in international markets. Moreover, Masimo received some noteworthy CE and FDA clearances during the quarter, including a clearance for home use of the new Rad-97 telehealth monitor with two-way audio and video capabilities. On the flipside, lackluster performance in royalties and other revenue unit is a concern. Furthermore, the company faces fierce competition from OEM distributors and medical devices bigwigs that might mar its top line over the long haul. “

5/3/2018 – Masimo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Masimo had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2018 – Masimo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Masimo has outperformed the industry with respect to price in the past six months. The company has been gaining on strong segmental revenues and improving product revenue margins. An expanding product portfolio and wider adoption of its non-invasive patient monitoring technology are the major catalysts. Masimo’s SET pulse oximetry business represents considerable growth opportunities in international markets. Moreover, a plethora of regulatory approvals for its flagship products are significant positives. The company also came up with solid earnings in the last reported quarter. On the flipside, Masimo looks a tad bit expensive at the moment. Furthermore, the company faces fierce competition from OEM distributors and medical devices bigwigs that might mar its top line over the long haul.”

4/24/2018 – Masimo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.40. 17,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,476. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. Masimo has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $96.81.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.65 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,738.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 4,100 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $369,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,507,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,303 shares of company stock worth $11,148,690. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $835,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Masimo by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 164,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $3,624,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

