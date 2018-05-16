Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q2 2018 Earnings (ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADAP. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $12.81 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 160.83%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 37,792 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 103,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 26,681 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ravi Viswanathan bought 104,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $189,767.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 1,268,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,422,850.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,385,254 shares of company stock worth $17,966,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

