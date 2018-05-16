Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kelt Exploration’s FY2018 Earnings (KEL)

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report issued on Thursday, May 10th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Kelt Exploration’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

KEL has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.61.

Kelt Exploration opened at C$8.47 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$5.56 and a twelve month high of C$8.71.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$80.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.30 million. Kelt Exploration had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 20.76%.

In related news, insider Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.87, for a total transaction of C$68,700.00. Insiders have sold 106,716 shares of company stock valued at $766,967 over the last three months.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

