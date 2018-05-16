Republic Services (RSG) Holdings Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) by 252.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 45,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in Republic Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 42,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 58,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $632,204.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,152.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 8,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $540,821.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,880. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services opened at $67.48 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

