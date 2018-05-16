Repligen (RGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Repligen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.
Shares of Repligen opened at $41.79 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. Repligen has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $42.15.
In other Repligen news, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $4,874,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $169,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at $350,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,196 shares of company stock worth $6,954,517 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Repligen by 585.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 802,848 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,397,000 after purchasing an additional 742,634 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 18.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,989,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,985,000 after purchasing an additional 310,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Repligen by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after purchasing an additional 249,451 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Repligen by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,669,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,330 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It manufactures and supplies Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins for use in the downstream purification of monoclonal antibodies; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media to increase cell growth and productivity in a bioreactor.
