Repligen (RGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Repligen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of Repligen opened at $41.79 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. Repligen has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Repligen will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $4,874,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $169,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at $350,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,196 shares of company stock worth $6,954,517 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Repligen by 585.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 802,848 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,397,000 after purchasing an additional 742,634 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 18.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,989,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,985,000 after purchasing an additional 310,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Repligen by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after purchasing an additional 249,451 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Repligen by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,669,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,330 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It manufactures and supplies Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins for use in the downstream purification of monoclonal antibodies; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media to increase cell growth and productivity in a bioreactor.

