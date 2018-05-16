Renos (RNS) Price Down 7% This Week

Renos (CURRENCY:RNS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Renos has a total market cap of $943,256.00 and $409.00 worth of Renos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Renos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Renos has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Renos Coin Profile

Renos (CRYPTO:RNS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2017. Renos’ total supply is 33,356,077 coins. Renos’ official website is renoscoin.com . Renos’ official Twitter account is @RenosCoin

Buying and Selling Renos

Renos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Renos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Renos using one of the exchanges listed above.

