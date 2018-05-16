Renishaw (RSW) Receives Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RSW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.40) target price (up from GBX 4,200 ($56.97)) on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($70.54) target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised Renishaw to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,765 ($51.07).

Renishaw opened at GBX 5,390 ($73.11) on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 3,024 ($41.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,820 ($78.95).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, sells, distributes, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, position encoders, additive manufacturing systems, and vacuum casting machines.

Analyst Recommendations for Renishaw (LON:RSW)

