Renishaw (RSW) Receives Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RSW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.40) target price (up from GBX 4,200 ($56.97)) on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($70.54) target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised Renishaw to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,765 ($51.07).

Renishaw opened at GBX 5,390 ($73.11) on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 3,024 ($41.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,820 ($78.95).

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, sells, distributes, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, position encoders, additive manufacturing systems, and vacuum casting machines.

