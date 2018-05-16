Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $108,000 in Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chiasma opened at $1.65 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Chiasma Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

