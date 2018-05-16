Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $118,000 Holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Broadfin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 203,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 155,521 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $1.77.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 58.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRATA Skin Sciences Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN).

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.