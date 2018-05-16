Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Receives $158.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGA. Wells Fargo set a $165.00 price target on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America opened at $150.53 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $150.32 and a twelve month high of $151.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.87). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

In related news, EVP Timothy T. Matson acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.15 per share, for a total transaction of $44,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $312,469.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 400 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.26, for a total value of $62,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,987.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth about $102,280,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 848,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,371,000 after purchasing an additional 628,774 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 422,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,831,000 after purchasing an additional 337,924 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,105,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,410,000 after purchasing an additional 304,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 128.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,161,000 after purchasing an additional 241,256 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

