Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Has $5.36 Million Stake in Rollins Inc. (ROL)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lessened its position in Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,832 shares during the period. Rollins comprises about 3.0% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 0.24. Rollins Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $50.22.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.95 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. analysts forecast that Rollins Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 64.37%.

In related news, COO John F. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

