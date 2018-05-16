Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Acquires 1,104 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 2.6% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 17,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marcello Bottoli purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $117,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,836.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.97 per share, for a total transaction of $40,491.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,660,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,914,900.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 730,920 shares of company stock worth $95,769,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances opened at $123.95 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.47 and a 1-year high of $126.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.57 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

