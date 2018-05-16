REGENXBIO (RGNX) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Headlines about REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. REGENXBIO earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.0922504897441 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 71.50 and a beta of -1.23. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 23.27%. equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,671,873.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,100. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.