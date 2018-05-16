Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cutera (CUTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR):

5/9/2018 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2018 – Cutera was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/2/2018 – Cutera was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/1/2018 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2018 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

4/16/2018 – Cutera is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2018 – Cutera was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/29/2018 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. 7,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,658. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $510.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Cutera Inc alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Cutera had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James A. Reinstein purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory A. Barrett purchased 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,541.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 123.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 51.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.