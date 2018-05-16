Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI):

5/16/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/9/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

5/8/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/6/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/20/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

3/19/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 430,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,520. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $260.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $215.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 389.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.