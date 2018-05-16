Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Innophos (IPHS)

Innophos (NASDAQ: IPHS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2018 – Innophos was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/9/2018 – Innophos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Innophos, Inc., is one of the leading North American manufacturers of specialty phosphates, serving a diverse range of customers across multiple applications, geographies and channels. Innophos offers a broad suite of products used in a wide variety of food and beverage, consumer products, pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Innophos’ market-leading positions derive from its experience and dedication to customer service and innovation. “

5/4/2018 – Innophos was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/25/2018 – Innophos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Innophos, Inc., is one of the leading North American manufacturers of specialty phosphates, serving a diverse range of customers across multiple applications, geographies and channels. Innophos offers a broad suite of products used in a wide variety of food and beverage, consumer products, pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Innophos’ market-leading positions derive from its experience and dedication to customer service and innovation. “

4/24/2018 – Innophos was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Innophos traded up $0.44, hitting $47.19, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 1,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.22. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.95 and a one year high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $911.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Innophos had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Innophos by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,492,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,453,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Innophos by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,090,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,841,000 after buying an additional 105,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Innophos by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,012,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Innophos by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 859,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Innophos by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 811,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,635,000 after buying an additional 39,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

