Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR):

5/16/2018 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/15/2018 – Gulfport Energy was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Gulfport Energy was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – Gulfport Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2018 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/27/2018 – Gulfport Energy was upgraded by analysts at Eurobank EFG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2018 – Gulfport Energy was upgraded by analysts at UBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/24/2018 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/20/2018 – Gulfport Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2018 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2018 – Gulfport Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock.

3/24/2018 – Gulfport Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. In addition, Gulfport holds an acreage position along the Louisiana Gulf Coast, a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada. “

3/22/2018 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2018 – Gulfport Energy was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GPOR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 249,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,368. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30. Gulfport Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get Gulfport Energy Co alerts:

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.46 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 28.25%. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. research analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Paul D. Westerman acquired 10,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,448.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 8,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.