REAL (REAL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,855.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One REAL token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00004105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). REAL has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $1,855.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REAL has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003943 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00737897 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00146606 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00086819 BTC.

About REAL

REAL launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

