Real Goods Solar Inc. (RGSE) CEO Purchases $31,000.00 in Stock

Real Goods Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE) CEO Dennis J. Lacey bought 25,000 shares of Real Goods Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGSE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,054. Real Goods Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $1.32.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Real Goods Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental U.S.

