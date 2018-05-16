Raytheon (RTN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.65% of Raytheon worth $401,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Raytheon by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,345,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Raytheon by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Raytheon by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 523,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Raytheon opened at $209.40 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $208.18 and a 1-year high of $210.69.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th were given a $0.8675 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 12,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $2,795,991.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,806.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $233,941.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,107,288.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,687 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,120. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Raytheon from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Raytheon in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.53.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.