Raymond James Weighs in on InterRent REIT’s FY2018 Earnings (IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for InterRent REIT in a research report issued on Monday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst K. Avalos now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.38. InterRent REIT had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 142.53%. The company had revenue of C$29.71 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterRent REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded InterRent REIT from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

InterRent REIT opened at C$9.90 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from InterRent REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

