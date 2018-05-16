Raymond James (RJF) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $112.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Shares of RJF opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $94.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.52%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul D. Allison sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $637,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer C. Ackart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $3,065,786. Insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13,389.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 154,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after buying an additional 153,448 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,615,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 82,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally.

