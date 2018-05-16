Rational (RAA) Given a €540.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €540.00 ($642.86) price objective on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €610.00 ($726.19) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($672.62) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Warburg Research set a €620.00 ($738.10) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($714.29) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €567.86 ($676.02).

Shares of Rational stock opened at €509.00 ($605.95) on Tuesday. Rational has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($509.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($708.36).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center MULTIFICIENCY product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

