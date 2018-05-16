Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Holdings Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,934,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust were worth $48,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 271,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust opened at $11.26 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $913.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. research analysts anticipate that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust news, Director Joel M. Pashcow sold 25,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $298,057.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel M. Pashcow sold 25,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $286,811.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,082.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $13.00 price objective on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers in key growth markets in the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

