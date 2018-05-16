Ralph E. Faison Buys 3,000 Shares of Amber Road, Inc. (AMBR) Stock

Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) Director Ralph E. Faison bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Amber Road stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Amber Road, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Amber Road, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.74 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Amber Road from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amber Road from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
About Amber Road
Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.
