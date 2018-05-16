Ralph E. Faison Buys 3,000 Shares of Amber Road, Inc. (AMBR) Stock

Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) Director Ralph E. Faison bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Amber Road stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Amber Road, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Amber Road alerts:

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Amber Road, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBR. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amber Road in the 4th quarter valued at $2,208,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Amber Road by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,834,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 234,857 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amber Road by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,246,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 230,260 shares during the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amber Road by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 1,384,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 187,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amber Road by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 363,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 168,990 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.74 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Amber Road from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amber Road from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for Amber Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amber Road and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.