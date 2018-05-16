Rakuten (RKUNY) versus Ladbrokes Coral (LDCOY) Head to Head Review

Rakuten (OTCMKTS: RKUNY) and Ladbrokes Coral (OTCMKTS:LDCOY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Rakuten shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ladbrokes Coral shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Rakuten has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladbrokes Coral has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rakuten and Ladbrokes Coral, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten 0 0 0 0 N/A Ladbrokes Coral 0 3 1 0 2.25

Dividends

Rakuten pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ladbrokes Coral pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Ladbrokes Coral pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Rakuten and Ladbrokes Coral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten 12.65% 18.47% 2.34% Ladbrokes Coral N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rakuten and Ladbrokes Coral’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten $8.41 billion 1.22 $984.20 million N/A N/A Ladbrokes Coral $2.04 billion 2.05 -$276.88 million $0.09 24.20

Rakuten has higher revenue and earnings than Ladbrokes Coral.

Summary

Rakuten beats Ladbrokes Coral on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc. operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites. This segment also offers performance marketing services; contents distribution services, including e-books and audio books for libraries and educational institutions; cloud and IP telephone services; mobile messaging and VoIP services; video streaming services; and online sale of health-related products. In addition, it manages Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, professional baseball team. The FinTech segment provides online securities trading services, Internet banking services, life insurance services, and credit cards and related services, as well as electronic payment services. Rakuten, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. The company was formerly known as MDM, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten, Inc. in June 1999. Rakuten, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ladbrokes Coral Company Profile

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in betting and gaming businesses. The company operates betting shops, which offer traditional over the counter betting on football, horse, and greyhound racing, as well as other sports through gaming machines. The company also engages in digital betting and gaming through online and mobile operations, such as Ladbrokes.com, Coral.co.uk, Galabingo.com, Ladbrokes Australia, Eurobet.it, Belgium online, and Spain (JV) online. It operates approximately 3,500 high street betting shops in the United Kingdom, Italy, Ireland, Spain, and Belgium under the Ladbrokes, Coral, Gala, Ladbrokes Australia, and Eurobet brand names, as well as online operation in Australia. The company was formerly known as Ladbrokes plc and changed its name to Ladbrokes Coral Group plc in October 2016. Ladbrokes Coral Group plc was founded in 1886 and is based in Harrow, the United Kingdom.

