Raging River Exploration (RRX) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RRX. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Raging River Exploration from C$10.50 to C$13.15 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Raging River Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Raging River Exploration from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Raging River Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Raging River Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raging River Exploration has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.24.

RRX opened at C$7.77 on Tuesday. Raging River Exploration has a twelve month low of C$5.52 and a twelve month high of C$8.89.

Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$130.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million.

Raging River Exploration Company Profile

Raging River Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the properties located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan; and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta.

