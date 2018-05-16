RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post sales of $238.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.48 million and the lowest is $238.42 million. RadNet posted sales of $230.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $957.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $956.38 million to $958.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $997.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $994.19 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $231.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. RadNet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on RDNT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. FIX began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of RadNet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

RDNT remained flat at $$13.00 during trading on Wednesday. 455,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. RadNet has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $627.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 38,333 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $500,628.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,580.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin S. Cadwell sold 35,594 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $447,772.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,927 shares of company stock worth $1,600,852. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RadNet by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,585 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

