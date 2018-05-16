Radcom (RDCM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

RDCM has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Radcom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Radcom stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.96 million, a PE ratio of 85.43 and a beta of 0.61. Radcom has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million. Radcom had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Radcom will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Radcom during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Radcom by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 778,207 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Radcom during the fourth quarter worth $5,101,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Radcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,637,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Radcom during the fourth quarter worth $4,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Radcom Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

