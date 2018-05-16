Ra Pharmaceuticals to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (RARX)

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) – Jefferies Group cut their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RARX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Ra Pharmaceuticals opened at $6.31 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $202.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.05. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,493,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 199,164 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 162,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 330,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 30,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

