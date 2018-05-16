Quebecoin (QBC) One Day Volume Tops $331.00

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Quebecoin has a total market capitalization of $164,446.00 and approximately $331.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quebecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quebecoin has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000067 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SegWit2x (B2X) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Quebecoin Profile

Quebecoin is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

