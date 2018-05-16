Qudian Inc – (QD) Receives $23.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

QD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Qudian in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Qudian traded up $0.40, reaching $12.08, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,448,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08. Qudian has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Qudian will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QD. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at $27,591,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at $16,930,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 176.7% in the first quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,044,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after buying an additional 1,305,738 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at $16,069,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at $13,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides cash credit products, which provide funds in digital form, and merchandise credit products. The Company operates through an online platform and all the transaction are facilitated through mobile devices. Borrowers can apply for credit on their mobile phones and receive approval within a few seconds.

