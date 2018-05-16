Qube Price Hits $0.0341 on Exchanges (QUBE)

Qube (CURRENCY:QUBE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Qube has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Qube has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $183,918.00 worth of Qube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qube token can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004008 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000827 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00740233 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00056580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00147376 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00088998 BTC.

Qube Profile

Qube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Qube’s official website is www.qube.vip

Buying and Selling Qube

Qube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

