Quantum Capital Management Has $949,000 Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 25,674,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,330,946,000 after acquiring an additional 498,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 41.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,455,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,243,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,037,808,000 after acquiring an additional 498,411 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,624,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $744,188,000 after acquiring an additional 534,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 21.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,218,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $581,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,895.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,962.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $618,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,383 shares of company stock worth $4,762,616. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Nomura raised Qualcomm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Qualcomm from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vetr lowered Qualcomm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.42 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

QCOM opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. Qualcomm has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $56.79.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Qualcomm had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Qualcomm will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

About Qualcomm

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

