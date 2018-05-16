Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,436 Shares of Yelp (YELP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,397 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $232,190,000 after acquiring an additional 521,218 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,201,061 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $134,317,000 after acquiring an additional 277,146 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,167,281 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $132,899,000 after acquiring an additional 546,282 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,544,615 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $106,772,000 after acquiring an additional 154,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,133,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,518,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $606,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,884,805. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. Yelp has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.57, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The local business review company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Yelp had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

