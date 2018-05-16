Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 4,965 BOK Financial Co. (BOKF)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,809,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,397,000 after buying an additional 809,755 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,258,000 after buying an additional 143,951 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,855,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 374,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after buying an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 149,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 34,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $786,039.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $57,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,663 in the last 90 days. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.22.

Shares of BOK Financial opened at $104.68 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $103.21 and a 12 month high of $105.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $375.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.