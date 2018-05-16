Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $467,000 in Heritage Financial Co. (HFWA) Stock

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 64,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 146,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.50 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 9.09%. equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 1,500 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

