Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $436,000 in SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (SEAS) Stock

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Hill Path Capital Partners Co- acquired 409,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $5,996,837.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Reilly sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 561,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,637. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Macquarie lowered SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

SEAS stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.46 million. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 30.89% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. analysts forecast that SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

