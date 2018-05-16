Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Vail Resorts (MTN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vail Resorts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,295,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,597,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ryan H. Siurek sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total value of $71,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $599,502.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $236.13 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $236.23 and a 52 week high of $237.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.57. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.67.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

