Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,035,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,211 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm makes up 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $334,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualcomm alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Qualcomm opened at $55.64 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. Qualcomm has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $56.79.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Qualcomm had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a positive return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. equities analysts expect that Qualcomm will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,140,895.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,962.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $33,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,616. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.