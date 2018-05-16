Qiagen NV (QGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $377.91 Million

Brokerages predict that Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) will announce $377.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $378.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $377.20 million. Qiagen posted sales of $349.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $343.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.30 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qiagen from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Commerzbank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $35.13. 476,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,446. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

Qiagen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Qiagen by 7.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 107,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

