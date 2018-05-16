QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Sells 505,924 Shares of General Electric (GE)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 505,924 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in General Electric were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its position in General Electric by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Vertical Research set a $18.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morningstar set a $23.50 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $28.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.