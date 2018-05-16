QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $10.06 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF opened at $271.10 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $270.08 and a 1 year high of $272.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $1.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

