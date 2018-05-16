Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL) Raised by Analyst

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) – Cormark upped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Horizon North Logistics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. Cormark analyst J. Zhang now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ FY2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). Horizon North Logistics had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of C$82.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.45 million.

HNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised Horizon North Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Horizon North Logistics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon North Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.49.

HNL opened at C$2.49 on Monday. Horizon North Logistics has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Camps & Catering, Rentals & Logistics, and Modular Solutions segments. It offers workforce accommodations and camp management, camp rental, and catering services, as well as manufactures and sells camps; and remote power and energy generation systems.

