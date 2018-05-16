Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Diana Shipping inc. Raised by Analyst (DSX)

Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group increased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Diana Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 272.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DSX. JPMorgan Chase cut Diana Shipping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diana Shipping from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of Diana Shipping opened at $4.39 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $462.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.19. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 804.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 40.9% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 154,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 44,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 151,172 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.