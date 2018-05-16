Q3 Asset Management Has $5.60 Million Position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ)

Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 makes up approximately 6.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 opened at $167.87 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a 1 year low of $166.99 and a 1 year high of $169.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.2766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

